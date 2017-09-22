MOTORSPORT: Grantham’s Balfe heads for Monza with championship lead

Grantham’s Shaun Balfe and co-driver Rob Bell head to Italy this weekend, for the penultimate meeting on the International GT Open schedule at Monza – home of the F1 Italian Grand Prix.

Last year, the Balfe Motorsport McLaren 650S GT3 arrived at Monza in second place in the Pro Am class, but after their class win at Silverstone, they will now be arriving as class leaders.

“Our main rivals for the class are either Ferraris or Lamborghinis, and I am sure they will want to put on the best show they can on home soil, like we did at Silverstone. So I know it’s going to be tough. But we will just take each race as it comes,” said Balfe.

After the Monza rounds, the championship concludes at Catalunya, near Barcelona, at the end of October.

All races can be viewed on the BT Sport channel.