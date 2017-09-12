MOTORSPORT: Your chance to see possible future world champions at Brandon!

PFI Kart Racing Circuit is hosting the prestigious CIK-FIA World Karting Championships next week.

The world championships will run at the Brandon-based circuit, near Stragglethorpe, from September 20 to 24.

PFI is very highly regarded on the karting world stage and is the UK’s finest race facility.

Trent Valley Kart Club secretary Clare Mills said: “Hosting the World Karting Championships is a huge honour and an enormous event for the local area. The 2016 event was staged in Bahrain so we have a lot to live up to.

“It has been 49 years since this event was held in the UK, so we’re out to impress!”

There will be two categories of karts competing – Junior and Senior – and this will attract drivers from all around the globe, approximately 150-200 in total. It is a single round event, meaning the 2017 World Karting Champions will be crowned on Sunday, September 24, at the circuit!

Clare said: “To give you an idea of the calibre of the event, past CIK-FIA World Karting Championships have attracted drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sebastien Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher – using the event to help launch pad their motorsport careers.”

PFI is very spectator-friendly and the entire circuit can be seen from several vantage points around the track. These include indoor and outdoor viewing areas and a raised bank that surrounds the circuit – making sure none of the action is missed.

The paddock is open for spectators to walk around, giving them the opportunity to meet and chat with drivers and the teams. There is a restaurant, bar and retail shop on site, as well as ample car parking.

An admission fee is just charged on the Saturday and Sunday – £5 per adult per day, under-16s free.

Visit tvkc.co.uk/beta/cik/ or www.facebook.com/PFiUK/