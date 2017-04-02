NETBALL: Grantham Prep School squads enjoy great season

Grantham Preparatory School netball squads have enjoyed a great season.

The U11 mixed Hi 5 team were undefeated in the South West Lincolnshire Leagues and represented the area at the County School Games competition earlier this month when they were crowned county champions.They will now go on to represent Lincolnshire at the Regional Finals in June.

The U10 squad won the Midlands Independent Schools competition (ISA), held in Staffordshire, beating 17 schools from all over the Midlands region.

The U11 squad also won the ISA Midlands region competition and represented the Midlands at the National Netball Finals held at Oundle School, where they achieved a runner-up silver medal in the Plate competition.

The school was very proud to have reached the national finals for the first time and were immensly pleased by the girls’ achievements.

The coach of this fantastic netball group, Sharon Bray, is hanging up her netball bib for the final time and retiring at the end of this current term.

Mrs Bray has been working at Grantham Prep for the last four years and has been a fantastic role model and inspirational figure to the children, getting them to play not just a high calibre of netball, but swimming and rounders too.

Two of her former pupils are currently working and playing with the England National Rounders team which was a direct result of her encouragement and desire for her pupils to reach their full potential.

Mrs Bray will be sadly missed by all the pupils and staff.