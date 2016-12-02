NEW AGE KURLING: South Witham kurlers rule the roots in county competition

Seven pairs from South Witham Kurling Club competed in the annual Lincolnshire Shield Competition, which was held at Deans Sports Centre, Lincoln College, on Sunday.

The final was a closely fought battle between two South Witham teams – Ken and Maureen Reader competed against Penny Small and Brian Fry – with the winners’ cup going to Ken and Maureen with Penny and Brian taking the runners-up trophy.

Since the club was formed eight years ago, SWKC have regularly taken part in this competition and invariably take some silverware home.

The event was, as always, well organised by Ian Brown and enjoyed by all who attended.

The SWKC, which is kindly sponsored by The Angel Inn, meets in the Village Hall, South Witham, on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and new members are always welcome. For information regarding the club, contact Ken on 01572 767676.