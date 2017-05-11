NEW AGE KURLING: South Witham pairs finish second at Worlds

South Witham Kurling Club attended the World Championships at Widnes.

They competed against other kurlers from Germany and the UK.

The club was very successful with Maureen and Ken Reader finishing second in the World Pairs Championship against 24 other competing teams, with two other teams from South Witham also qualifying for the cup competition.

In the Singles competition, held on the Sunday, the club’s most successful player was Ilona Franz who got through to the quarter-finals, with four others also qualifying for the cup competition.

The club appreciates the continued sponsorship from The Angel Inn.

New members are always welcome. The first session is free and play takes place every Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, from 2pm till 4pm.

For more information, contact Jane Chalmers on 01572 767167 or Ken Reader on 01572 767676.