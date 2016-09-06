PIGEON RACING: Ablitt bird is first home in latest Grantham United race

Grantham United’s race from Bedhampton was won by J. Ablitt.

Nine members sent 124 birds.

Results: 1 J. Ablitt 1651, 2 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1625, 3 D. Parker and son 1616, 4 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1616, 5 D. Parker and son 1614, 6 D. Parker and son 1614, 7 J. Ablitt 1607, 8 J. Ablitt 1606, 9 G. Wilson 1550, 10 H. Walker 1547, 11 J. Ramm 1537, 12 C. Creighton 1509, 13 K. Hollingsworth 1403.

Grantham and District North Road Flying Club’s race from Ripon was won by club secretary John Norris who had five of the first six birds home.

Race sponsor was Phil Gilbert, of Welby.

Results: 1 J. Norris 1251.3, 2 J. Norris 1251.1, 3 J. Norris 1250.9, 4 J. Norris 1250.6, 5 D. Gilbert 1238.7, 6 J. Norris 1237.5, 7 D. Fowler and son 1232.1, 8 D. Fowler and son 1231.8, 9 D. Gilbert 1230.1, 10 D. Gilbert 1230.0.