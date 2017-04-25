PIGEON RACING: Dixons dominate in Grantham club season opener

The first race of the season for Grantham and District North Road Racing Pigeon Club was won by Mr and Mrs D. Dixon, of Wilsford, whose birds were the first two to return home.

Race sponsors were Bev and Ian Doughty.

Results: 1 Mr & Mrs D. Dixon 1518.9, 2 Mr & Mrs D. Dixon 1517.1, 3 J. Norris 1476.6, 4 J. Norris 1476.3, 5 T. Ballaam 1459.7, 6 D. Fowler & son 1459.6, 7 J. Norris 1453.9, 8 J. Norris 1445.1, 9 D. Fowler & son 1438.2, 10 D. Gilbert 1426.3.

l Grantham United’s second race of the season was won again by J. Ramm whose birds came home first, second and fourth for the second successive week.

Ten members sent 191 birds from Bedhampton.

Results: 1 J. Ramm 1311, 2 J. Ramm 1311, 3 D. Parker & son & Rogerson 1294, 4 J. Ramm 1292, 5 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1278, 6 D. Parker & son & Rogerson 1276, 7 C. Creighton 1244, 8 A. J. Gillbard 1225, 9 J. Ablitt 1208, 10 H. Walker 1190, 11 K. Hollingsworth 1107, 12 G. Jones 1040.