Grantham and District North Road Club race from Thurso was won by Mr and Mrs Dixon of Wilsford.

Race sponsor was Tara Ballaam of Nottingham.

Results: 1 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1196.9, 2 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1189.6, 3 J. Norris 1184.8, 4 J. Norris 1181.4, 5 J. Norris 1172.9, 6 J. Norris 1148.6, 7 M. Tudor 1125.2, 8 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 920.1, 9 J. Norris 863.4, 10 A. Tudor 625.6.