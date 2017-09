Grantham and District North Road Flying Club’s final race of the season, from Berwick, was won by club secretary John Norris.

Race sponsors were Paul and Jane Newbold, of Fiskney.

Results: 1 J. Norris 1003.4, 2 A. Tudor 1003.0, 3 J. Norris 975.5, 4 J. Norris 957.4, 5 J. Norris 879.9, 6 J. Norris 865.3.