PIGEON RACING: Fowlers fly high in latest Grantham North Road race

Grantham and District North Road Flying Club’s race from Aycliffe was won by Dave and Andrew Fowler.

Race sponsor was Kesteven Skip Hire.

Results: 1 D. Fowler and son 1372.8, 2 D. Fowler and son 1370.6, 3 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1358.2, 4 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1358.0, 5 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1356.6, 6 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1354.3, 7 G. Wilson 1320.7, 8 T. Ballaam 1279.1, 9 A. Tudor 1274.8, 10 J. Norris 1274.7.

l Grantham United’s race from Blandford was won by J. Ramm whose birds once again came home first and second.

Ten members sent 211 birds.

Results: 1 J. Ramm 1079, 2 J. Ramm 1043, 3 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1042, 4 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1030, 5 J. Ramm 1029, 6 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1008, 7 C. Creighton 1004, 8 C. Creighton 993, 9 H. Walker 975, 10 G. Jones 966, 11 B. Baker 921, 12 J. Ablitt 766, 13 K. Hollingsworth 746.