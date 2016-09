The first three birds home in Grantham United’s race from Lyndhurst belonged to Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert.

Seven members sent a total of 119 birds.

Results: 1 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1602, 2 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1602, 3 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1586, 4 J. Ablitt 1543, 5 J. Ablitt 1506, 6 J. Ablitt 1504, 7 D. Parker and son 1487, 8 D. Parker and son 1453, 9 G. Wilson 1453, 10 C. Creighton 1449, 11 J. Ramm 1437, 12 Mr and Mrs Colyer and son 1035.