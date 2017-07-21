PIGEON RACING: Gilbert yearlings win Grantham UFC race from Bedhampton

Have your say

Grantham United Flying Club’s race from Bedhampton was won by Mr and Mrs Gilbert won with three yearlings, with good returns.

Seven members sent 129 birds

Results: 1 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1366.17, 2 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1361.17, 3 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1360.81, 4 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1348.53, 5 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1346.97, 6 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1340.78, 7 T. and J. Ramm 1335.16, 8 C. Creighton 1334.19, 9 E. Crawford 1292.15, 10 J. Ablitt 1281.15.

Grantham UFC’s race from Lyndhurst was won by T. and J Ramm with a six-minute lead.

Six members sent 106 birds.

Results: 1 T. and J. Ramm 1647.28, 2 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1579.98, 3 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1569.66, 4 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1561.24, 5 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1550.24, 6 C. Creighton 1534.07, 7 T. and J. Ramm 1507.70, 8 J. Ablitt 1420.54, 9 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1366.59, 10 T. Gilbard 1158.08.