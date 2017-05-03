PIGEON RACING: Gilberts’ bird wins latest Grantham United race

Grantham United’s race from Lyndhurst was won by Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert.

Ten members sent a total of 191 birds.

Results: 1 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1677, 2 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1660, 3 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1645, 4 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1604, 5 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1579, 6 M. Walker 1577, 7 J. Ramm 1551, 8 C. Creighton 1519, 9 J. Ablitt 1512, 10 A. J. Gillbard 1371, 11 K. Hollingsworth 1370, 12 G. Jones 1300.

l Grantham and District North Road Club’s race from Wetherby was won by Mr and Mrs D. Dixon of Wilsford.

Race sponsors were Dave and Marion Wells.

Results: 1 Mr & Mrs D Dixon 1295.9, 2 Mr & Mrs D. Dixon 1282.9, 3 J. Norris 1281.0, 4 J. Norris 1278.2, 5 J. Norris 1277.6, 6 D. Fowler & son 1272.4, 7 D. Fowler & son 1267.5, 8 J. Norris 1244.1, 9 D. Gilbert. 1233.5, 10 D. Gilbert 1233.2.