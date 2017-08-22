PIGEON RACING: Norris birds are first five home in latest Grantham North Road race

Grantham and District North Road Club’s race from Aycliffe was won by John Norris whose birds were the first five home.

Race sponsor was Phil Gilbert of Welby.

Results: 1 J. Norris 1545.6, 2 J. Norris 1541.9, 3 J. Norris 1541.9, 4 J. Norris 1541.7, 5 J. Norris 1539.7, 6 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1482.6, 7 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1477.9, 8 J. Norris 1452.9, 9 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1451.5, 10 Mr Mrs D. Dixon 1450.4.

l Grantham United’s race from Bedhampton was won by J. Ramm.

Ten members sent 292 birds.

Results: 1 J. Ramm 1604, 2 J. Ablitt 1578, 3 J. Ablitt 1578, 4 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1577, 5 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1577, 6 C. Creighton 1574, 7 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1572, 8 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1552, 9 Mr and Mrs Colyer and son 1546, 10 H. Walker 1544, 11 J. Ramm 1537, 12 P. Norris 1481, 13 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1445, 14 G. Jones 1418.