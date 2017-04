Eight members of Grantham United Flying Club sent 194 birds in their race from Newbury.

The first two birds home were those of J. Ramm.

Results: 1 J. Ramm 1415, 2 J. Ramm 1373, 3 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1371, 4 J. Ramm 1369, 5 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1357, 6 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1356, 7 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1355, 8 C. Creighton 1355, 9 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1348, 10 J. Ablitt 1325, 11 A. J. Gillbard 1261, 12 K. Holllingsworth 1220, 13 J. Rayson 1143.