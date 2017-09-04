PIGEON RACING: Walker birds ‘walk it’ in Grantham United race

Grantham United’s race from Lyndhurst was won by H. Walker whose birds were the first two home.

Eleven members sent a total of 275 birds.

Results: 1 H. Walker 1344, 2 H. Walker 1342, 3 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1295, 4 J. Ramm 1294, 5 Mr and Mrs Colyer and son 1289, 6 P. Norris 1289, 7 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1285, 8 C. Creighton 1282, 9 P. Norris 1269, 10 G. Jones 1252, 11 G. Wilson 1247, 12 J. Ablitt 1205, 13 P. West 1136.

l Grantham and District North Road Flying Club’s race from Hexham was won by John Norris.

Race sponsor was Jemma Martin of Nottingham.

Results: 1 J. Norris 1363.1, 2 J. Norris 1362.8, 3 J. Norris 1362.7, 4 J. Norris 1362.2, 5 J. Norris 1362.0, 6 Mr and Mrs Dixon 1269.8, 7 D. Gilbert 1266.8, 8 D. Gilbert 1262.6, 9 Mr and Mrs Dixon 1256.9, 10 Mr and Mrs Dixon 1246.4.