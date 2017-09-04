Search

PIGEON RACING: Walker birds ‘walk it’ in Grantham United race

Pigeon racing
Pigeon racing

Grantham United’s race from Lyndhurst was won by H. Walker whose birds were the first two home.

Eleven members sent a total of 275 birds.

Results: 1 H. Walker 1344, 2 H. Walker 1342, 3 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1295, 4 J. Ramm 1294, 5 Mr and Mrs Colyer and son 1289, 6 P. Norris 1289, 7 D. Parker and son and Rogerson 1285, 8 C. Creighton 1282, 9 P. Norris 1269, 10 G. Jones 1252, 11 G. Wilson 1247, 12 J. Ablitt 1205, 13 P. West 1136.

l Grantham and District North Road Flying Club’s race from Hexham was won by John Norris.

Race sponsor was Jemma Martin of Nottingham.

Results: 1 J. Norris 1363.1, 2 J. Norris 1362.8, 3 J. Norris 1362.7, 4 J. Norris 1362.2, 5 J. Norris 1362.0, 6 Mr and Mrs Dixon 1269.8, 7 D. Gilbert 1266.8, 8 D. Gilbert 1262.6, 9 Mr and Mrs Dixon 1256.9, 10 Mr and Mrs Dixon 1246.4.