SAILING: Grantham sailor Val continues successful comeback at Rutland Regatta

Grantham sailor Val Millward took part in the 10th RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta at Rutland Water at the weekend.

The Challenger Class was one of the larger fleets taking part in the Annual RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta. This gave them their own class start and provided exciting racing throughout the weekend. The regatta consisted of four fleet races and a pursuit race.

Val, from Rutland Sailability, proved dominant in the class, winning the first three races and placing second in the fourth. Having given the leading boat a 35 minutes start, she achieved a very pleasing fourth in the pursuit race.

Having returned to racing after major heart surgery last season, Val finished second to Graham Hall in the Burghfield and Oxford Open Meetings. She regained the English National Championship Trophy at Grafham WAter and the Welsh Open Challenger Championships at Llyn Brenig.

The Multiclass Regatta was a most impressive competition, demonstrating the breadth, variety and talent of disabled sailing in the UK. Rutland Sailing Club is an ideal venue for the event, providing slipways, pontoons, hoists and the depth of water necessary.

Val said: “Everyone had a wonderful weekend’s sailing, in spite of the very wet weather on Saturday morning.”