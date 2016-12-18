SHOOTING: New community gun club for Grantham in new year

A new community club will be starting in Grantham in the new year.

Grantham Target Shooting Club will be holding sessions beginning on January 27, for members of the community to come along and try regardless of age or ability.

You can bring your own equipment or borrow equipment held by Lincs Small-bore Rifle Association; there will be various adapted equipment for people to use and coaches will be available to help.

People with visual impairments are also encouraged to go along and try the sport and use the specially adapted equipment which allows them to aim at the target using sound played through a set of headphones in response to the sensor in the target.

Target shooting is an Olympic sport but the club will cater for those who want to just go along and shoot at targets or those who would like to compete in the postal leagues and become the next Olympic champion

As the club are expecting a large demand, you will need to register your interest or if you require more information, contact county development officer Dave Carter on 07875 072880 dc_a@btconnect.com