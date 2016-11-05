Skater girl Sophie makes short track Starclass debut

KGGS student Sophie Robertson made an excellent International Starclass competition debut in Bolzano, Italy.

Thirteen-year-old Sophie was among 148 elite skaters from Western Europe, 34 of which were in her category.

Sophie skated 11 races over three distances 500m, 777m and 1,000m. at these distances she broke her personal bets no less than six times during the competition.

She achieved four first place finishes, was runner-up twice, had two third places and two fourths, and received a penalty in one race.

To be eligible to skate at Starclass, skaters have to be able to achieve a minimum qualifying time for their age category. Whilst setting new PBs, Sophie managed to achieve the qualifying time for the age category above the one that she competes in now, meaning that she is already guaranteed a place in next year’s Starclass competitions when she becomes a junior “C” competitor.

Sophie’s achievements at this competition mean that she is currently ranked number 12 in Western Europe within her age category.

In achieving this, she currently holds the seventh fastest time for the 333m distance, 24th for 500m, 15th, for 777m and eighth for 1,000 this season.

Sophie now has a weekend away from competition but will be training hard ready for domestic competitions the two following weekends at Guildford and Solihull respectively.

Her next Starclass competition is in Dresden, Germany, at the end of this month where she will be hoping to improve again.