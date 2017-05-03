SQUASH: Grantham club’s annual Open attracts full field

Grantham Squash Club held their annual Open Doubles competition, once again attracting a full field of competitors from Nottingham, Cambridge and Pontefract, as well as a strong showing of local players.

This was followed in the evening by a highly successful charity event in aid of Cancer Research and the Karl Bullimore appeal.

The day started with the number of entries equal to last year’s tournament, with a staggering 39 teams taking part. With a grading system in place, this gave the competitors the option of entering the A, B, C or the Mixed Event.

Local teams featured in all of the finals.

Results: A winners – Tom Bamford & Adam Taylor, A runners-up – Martin Gibson & Mark Truman (GSC); B winners – Matt Nankivell & Max North, B runners-up – Paul Moules & Ray Measures (GSC); C winners – Neil Gridley & Mark Stamford, C runners-up – Richard King & Liz Milne (GSC); Mixed winners – Paul Moules & Liz Milne (GSC), Mixed runners-up – Alison Clare & Gary Cockerill (GSC).

Grantham Squash Club would like to say a big thank you to the sponsors of the even – IDARE Sports, Thompson & Richardson Insurance Brokers, Charles and Dean Vehicle and Asset Finance, Jackson Buildbase, and Tony Squash Court Plastering

Event organiser Martin Gibson expressed his thanks to all of the people who helped to make the tournament a success, and promised next year will be even bigger.

The squash competition was followed by an evening charity event with local group No Claims entertaining a large audience.

A large raffle, with prizes including a helicopter ride, Wembley tickets, Trent Bridge cricket tickets, colour TV, Apple iPad and various others donated by sponsors and club members, raised more than £800. This, with a profit from the function, gave a grand total of £1,200 to be split equally between two causes.