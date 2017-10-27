SQUASH: Grantham club team continues to impress

Have your say

Grantham Squash Club third team’s good start to the season continues.

Their second game of the season took the team to play Whitaker Nomads 2nd in Rainworth, near Mansfield.

The match went very well from the start and another fantastic performance saw a 5-0 thrashing of their opponents.

Robin Shippey and Ian Tyler won the first two legs comfortably, 3-1 and 3-0 respectively. Rob King triumphed in a hard fought five-setter, using his power to win the deciding fifth set with ease.

Nick Whitehurst continued his good form with a commanding 3-0 result and finally, in the top seeded match, Adrian Oldbury played a blinder to beat a strong opponent 3-1.

l Anyone wishing to play squash can contact Grantham Squash Club on 01476 561449.