SQUASH: Grantham teams enjoy Lincs Squash 57 League

Grantham Squash Club’s A and B teams competed in the Lincolnshire Summer Squash 57 League.

Division One consisted of 16 matches, home and away, and the Grantham A team won 14 out of those to top the league by nine points from Eastgate.

The team included Dan Freeman who, though relatively new to Squash 57 (racketball), won his match.

A total of nine players made up the Grantham A squad with each game involving a three man team. The team consisted of captain Nigel Truman, Mark Truman, Mark Oakes, Sam Blacknel, Martin Gibson, Dave Richards, Paul Barker-Smith, Dan Freeman and Graeme Williamson.

The team had a mascot and super sub in the form of Louie Truman, who is only 10 years old, and he went to watch every single match.

This Lincolnshire racketball league has attracted players of different standards to enjoy the sport with other clubs. Many thanks go to Lincolnshire Squash for organising the Squash 57 League.

Both the Grantham A and B teams are looking forward to arranging friendly games over the winter period with the players they have met from the league.

l The first game of the season saw Grantham Squash Club’s third team get off to a cracking start with a home victory against David Lloyd West Bridgford 2nd.

Rob King and Ian Tyler got the team off to a perfect start by winning the first two matches comfortably, final scores 3-1 and 3-0 respectively.

Nick Whitehurst continued the excellent progress in the third seed match with another 3-0 victory, but Paul Barker-Smith came up against stiff opposition in the corresponding second seed match. Despite some long rallies, he came unstuck, losing 3-0 to a very strong player.

In the final game, Adrian Oldbury overcame a good opponent by winning 3-1 to finish off a great 4-1 victory.