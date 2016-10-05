SWIMMING: Fifty children take part in Distance Awards evening

Pictured are just a few of the children that took part in the Swim School Distance Awards evening at The Meres leisure centre pool last Saturday.

Fifty children in total took part, swimming distances from 25 metres to 2,000 metres. Some of the children of only five, six and seven years of age swam further than they thought possible.

Swim School head teacher Ange Taylor said: “Well done to all the children that took part, which was a very busy evening, and thanks to the parents for their help and patience.”