SWIMMING: Grantham club members celebrate best national level performances

Grantham Swimming Club celebrated their best ever showing at national level this summer with a haul of medals and record-breaking performances.

Fourteen-year-old Abigail Farkas was flying high after making three butterfly finals at ASA Nationals, breaking a county record in 50m butterfly and winning gold with a stunning swim at 200m butterfly.

Hayley Milne also made three finals – winning silver in 100m breaststroke and bronze in 100m butterfly.

Freya Colbert, 12, broke four county records and also made three finals, winning bronze in 200m butterfly.

Caleb Mackay made two finals, broke a county record and won a bronze medal in 400m individual medley.

Molly Colbert, Maddie Barnes, Luke Marriott and Thomas Lewis all made finals in their events, Aidan Wright came 10th in 1500m freestyle, and Eleanor Lythgoe finished 12th in the 200m butterfly.

Two swimmers from the club qualified for this summer’s British Championships.

Will Hawkes, 15, made three finals and broke three county records, and Sophie Culpin, 19, made one final, coming ninth in 200m butterfly and breaking two county records.