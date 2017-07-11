SWIMMING: Grantham life savers receive awards

Grantham Life Saving Club held their presentation night and awarded an amazing amount of swimmers with their latest accolades.

As well as receiving training in the pool, they have trained in Rutland Water and in the sea at Chapel St Leonards. A social evening was held at Bourne outdoor pool too.

The club is now taking names for September. Swimmers must be aged seven or over and be able to swim a confident 25 metres in deep water. A year’s membership costs from £70.

Contact Diane on granthamlifesavingclub@gmail.com or 07961067784 for an application form.