SWIMMING: Grantham Swim School youngsters exceed expectations in distance event

Pictured are just a few of the children who took part in the latest Swim School distance event at The Meres leisure centre pool.

All the children had a really good time and swam many more lengths than they anticipated.

Children as young as eight years old swam distances of up to 3,000 metres.

Swim School head teacher Angie Taylor said: “A big thank you to all the parents that helped out with the counting and for their patience on waiting as it was so busy. We will be running another session in May.”

Anyone interested in joining the popular Swim School should ring 01476 581930.