SWIMMING: Young Grantham swimmers break county and club records

A record number of swimmers from Grantham Swimming Club competed in the East Midlands Age Group Championships.

Twelve swimmers, aged 11-13, competed at Corby’s 50m pool over the bank holiday weekend, breaking 15 club records and four Lincolnshire county records.

Grantham girl Freya Colbert delivered more outstanding performances, showing maturity way beyond her 13 years. The KGGS pupil broke five club records and one county record in a stunning 400m individual medley which takes her to second in the British rankings, whilst in the 400m freestyle she is now third in British rankings.

Barrowby boy Billy Reed broke an amazing seven club records (50m free, 50 backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m and 100m butterfly and 200m IM) and three county records in the 200m IM and the 50m breaststroke. The Priory Ruskin pupil is now ranked 14th in 200m IM in the British rankings and 16th in the 200m breaststroke.

Archie Tagg, Callum Lees, Callum Melville, Connie Phillips, Evie Turner, Iona Colbert, James Dobney, Jemma Housego, Katie Rundle and Mia Ellis all swam strongly, with a raft of personal best times.

Next it is the turn of the older Grantham swimmers, aged 14 and over, who travel to Ponds Forge in Sheffield at the end of May for the East Midlands Youth Championships.

Pictured from left, back – Iona Colbert, Katie Rundle, Connie Phillips, James Dobney, Evie Turner and Freya Colbert; front row – Callum Lees, Callum Leville, Archie Tagg, Mia Ellis and Billy Reed.