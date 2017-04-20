TABLE TENNIS: Barrowby School pupil Jake will represent Lincs at National Championships

Barrowby Primary School pupil Jake Crane will be among more than 350 players representing 50 counties at the Butterfly Schools’ National Individual Table Tennis Championships at Wolverhampton next Saturday.

Representing his school, Jake qualified for the prestigious competition – the largest one-day event in the English table tennis calendar – after he triumphed in the Lincolnshire Championships under-11 category, defeating all 11 players put in front of him.

Following the national championships, the English Schools’ Table Tennis Association will be selecting representative teams to play in the Invitation International in June when, if selected, Jake will find himself up against players from the whole of the British Isles.