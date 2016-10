Week two in the Grantham Table Tennis League saw BTA stay top of Division One with a 9-1 win over Cranmer B.

Arbon A took a surprise hold with Cathy Cody and Ian Robotham both winning six out of six in the first two matches.

In Division Two, DVS beat Ancaster C 7-3 to keep top spot, second are BTL with Dave Templeton winning six out of six. Third are Chandlers D with Ashley Willows on six out of six.