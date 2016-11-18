TABLE TENNIS: BTL are Grantham League team of the week

This week’s Grantham Table Tennis League team of the week was the second division’s BTL whose 10-0 win over Arbons B pushed them into second place.

BTL’s Dave Templeton has now gone 16 matches without defeat. Backed up by Alan Bryan and Andy Lambley, they are definite promotion challengers.

Top team DVS Crowns slipped to a 5-5 draw but Andy Packham and Michael Bridges are still undefeated in their strong squad.

Division One is still led by Bingham-based Cranmer A for whom Gary Pickering is so far unbeaten. Second place is being chased by BTA Chandlers A and Lincs Taxis.

At the bottom, Cranmer B already look like relegation candidates with Chandlers C.

Considering the league are short on teams, there are some great matches played every week for all standards of play and the organisers are hopeful of more new clubs next season.