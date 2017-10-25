TABLE TENNIS: Chandlers go top of Grantham league

Grantham and District Table Tennis League has completed its first three weeks of the new season.

In Division One, Chandlers A have taken top spot, winning three and only dropping four games so far.

Newark Wanderers A, with the returning Simon Pullen, are in second place. Links Taxis are still running well and are also undefeated. BTL recorded a draw against Ancaster A, a confidence boost for them.

Division Two has Cranmer B and DVS Crowns sharing top spot, with both undefeated.

Ancaster C had their top tree players in last week and won 10-0, the win taking them to mid-table. Newark Wanderers C notched their first points in a 6-4 defeat by Chandlers F.