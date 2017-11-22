TABLE TENNIS: Chandlers still unbeaten in Grantham league

Chandlers A are still flying high in the Grantham and District Table Tennnis League Division One, remaining undefeated and seven points ahead at the top.

Newark Wanderers A are seven points behind the leaders in second spot.

Links Taxis are also undefeated, winning four and halving one. They are lying in third place but they are difficult to defeat with Brian Coverly, Nigel Springthorpe and Marilyn Bawden stubborn and hard to beat.

In Division Two, Cranmer B are still unbeaten in five matches, leading the table by five points over the strengthened Ancaster D team. The signing of Darren Grocock has turned Ancaster into challengers.

Ancaster C won 9-1 against the Winfield family team Chandlers E. Young Frazer Winfield had an outstanding win for Chandlers, beating Ken Mounser, however three match wins for Ken Wingad and Clive Creasy secured a 9-1 win.