TABLE TENNIS: Cliffedale Chandlers juniors rise to the occasion at home event

Last weekend Cliffedale Chandlers held its first four star competition of the current season.

The event, held over both the Saturday and Sunday, saw 200 Cadet and Junior players from all over the country partake in fierce competition.

Saturday saw the Cadets in action but Cliffedale’s own players found the going tough with very little success, but Sunday and the Junior competition saw a different story with both club players Alexandra Robinson (Walton Girls) and Benjamin Rigby (DRET Charles Read Academy) making it through their tough groups and into the knockout stages, with the former making the final of the Junior Girls Band Two but unfortunately losing 3-2 to Mari Baldwin from Plymouth.

Alexandra and Benjamin didn’t just compete, they also officiated along with other club members and volunteers who recently qualified as County Umpires on both days.

The action for the club didn’t stop last weekend as this weekend (Saturday) the club’s National Junior League teams were in action at Wellingborough on day two of the competition.

Chandlers A (Benjamin Rigby, Ashley Willows and Helen Turley) finished top of the pile of the six teams in Division Three, finishing the day undefeated and in top spot on 27 points, while the B team (Sam Bailey, Ben Johnstone, Trafford Mason and Viren Panchal) came in fifth on 10 points but still with plenty to play for over the next two days of competition. Chandlers A will now play in Division Two.

n Cliffedale Chandlers hold sessions at The Meres leisure centre on Tuesdays 7-9pm, Fridays 7.30 – 9.30, and Saturdays 12-2pm and 2-4pm. The first couple of sessions are free to anybody wishing to try the sport of table tennis for the first time. For more information check out the club Facebook page.