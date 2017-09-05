TABLE TENNIS: Corby Glen academy duo help Midlands team to national schools bronze

Two table tennis scholars from Corby Glen’s Charles Read Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, achieved a remarkable third place in the 2017 School Games Table Tennis finals at Loughborough University on Sunday.

Darcie Proud and Mollie Patterson represented the Midlands at the event, as they competed against teams from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The talented duo claimed victory, with Midlands team-mate Bhavika Mistry, against Northern Ireland against whom they secured a 3-2 win. Following their initial success, the team then went on take an impressive 5-0 victory over Scotland, a 4-1 win against Wales and a 4-1 triumph over the North West.

Robert Sloan, principal at Charles Read Academy, said: “Everyone at the academy is absolutely thrilled for Darcie and Mollie following this fantastic result.

“Being invited to the School Games and representing the Midlands in a national final is an incredible testament to their hard work and commitment.

“We look forward to seeing Darcie and Mollie’s talents continue to develop at our Table Tennis Performance Centre.”

Former Charles Read Academy student Benjamin Rigby also attended the School Games finals, working as an official umpire.

Charles Read Academy’s Table Tennis Performance Centre, which runs alongside Grantham College Table Tennis Academy, is one of the many sporting opportunities available to students as part of the David Ross Education Trust’s pioneering enrichment programme.

By providing an array of experiences, the Trust supports talented athletes, encouraging them to excel at the highest of standards. During her time at Charles Read Academy, Darcie has benefited from a sports bursary that has contributed towards extra coaching and travel costs.

Shane Ward, sports enrichment manager at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “The Trust is committed to providing students with the most inspiring opportunities to aim high and reach their full potential.

“Being part of the Charles Read Academy Table Tennis Performance Centre means that students are able to sustain their academic achievements whilst encouraging the development of their sporting talents.

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ efforts during the School Games final. It is great to see such high performing athletes within the Trust.”