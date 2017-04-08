TABLE TENNIS: Cranmer A crowned champs as Grantham league comes to a conclusion

Most teams completed their fixtures in the Grantham and District League last week.

Cranmer A were crowned champions, having led the top table all season. Chandlers A finished second with Lincs Taxis in a well earned third place in the first division.

Over two thirds of the players in this league won more than 50 per cent of their matches, which shows what a competitive division it has been.

The second division champions are BTL, with Dave Templeton top of the averages. In second place are Newark B who took this spot by a single point when they won 6-4 against Ancaster D in their final match of the season.

Third place went to DVS Crowns, beaten by a single point.

The season has been a success both for the players and the league committee. Despite there being only two divisions, the opinion is that there has been some great table tennis played.

New teams will be welcome next season, meanwhile the summer two-man team league will commence in a few weeks’ time.