TABLE TENNIS: Cranmer A take over at the top of Grantham League

Grantham Table Tennis League’s Division One saw Cranmer A win 10-0 over Arbon A to take top position.

Navenby now share second place with BTA.

In Division Two, DVS Crowns are still leaders and are unbeaten. BTL are also ubeaten with Dave Templeton and Alan Bryan both on 100 per cent over three matches; this keeps them in second place.

At the bottom, Betas, Cranmer B and Chandlers C are battling to get out of the relegation zone in Division One. In Division Two, Arbon B and Ancaster E are currently sharing the bottom spot.