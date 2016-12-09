TABLE TENNIS: Cranmer are still top of the tree in Grantham League

Grantham and District Table Tennis League’s Division One is still led by the dominant Cranmer A.

A 9-1 win over Chandlers A, with Gary Pickering now unbeaten for 21 singles matches, has made them difficult to knock off the top spot.

Newark Wanderers A, strengthened by the return of Simon Pullen to the sport after many years, are making a challenge and are now in second place, with Chandlers A and Links Taxis still in the running.

In Division Two, DVS Crowns are still leaders with BTL close behind them.

BTL’s Dave Templeton was defeated for the first time this season by Ancaster D’s Alex Rickard. Ancaster D also had a big win, 8-2 against clubmates of the C team. Player of the match was Kirsty Graham, winning all three singles.

At the bottom, Ancaster E are still battling to get out of the bottom two after only losing 6-4 to Classics.