TABLE TENNIS: Cranmer extend their lead in Grantham league top division

Cranmer A now lead Division One of the Grantham and District Table Tennis League by 18 points, with Gary Pickering having only lost twice all season.

Nearest challengers are BTA, with Danny Cox only beaten three times, with Chandlers A, Newark A and Links Taxis all in the race for second place.

In Division Two, BTL are leaders, their 8-2 win over Classics giving them a six point lead over DVS Crowns. The Crowns won 7-3 over Ancaster C for whom Clive Creasey won all three, beating high flier Andy Packham in the process.

Ancaster E defeated Arbons B 6-3, with Pete Ellis winning all three of his matches.