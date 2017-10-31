TABLE TENNIS: Good week for former players in Grantham league

Last week in Grantham and District Table Tennis League was a great one for former players returning to the sport after long absences.

In Division One, Ancaster A and Newark Wanderers A drew 5-5 in a great match which saw recently returned Simon Pullen play against Jane Ellis, two players that played in the same Lincolnshire junior team when they were at school. In the same match, Shaun Rogerson returned after many years and, after a shaky start, won a superb match against Pullen.

In Division Two, Ancaster D beat Ancaster E 6-4 with newly returned Bill Carson winning two out of his three matches.

Chandlers A are top and unbeaten in Division One, whilst CranmerA are winning again after their opening defeat and look like they are making a bid for the title again.

Cranmer B lead Division Two, undefeated so far, and DVS Crowns are are in second place.