TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club members spruce up their venue

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis club spent two Sundays freshening up their home venue at The Meres leisure centre by giving it a couple of coats of fresh blue paint, provided by the centre.

A small team of club volunteers, coaches and players grabbed their brushes and rollers and rolls of masking tape.

They undertook the massive task as part of their programme of events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the club.

The team of volunteers were Darran Leete, Trafford and Phoenix Mason, Alexandra Robinson, Alex Mercer, Kay, Cecilia and Kay Fray, Alex and Lewis Mandair, Dominic McGarry, Hannah, Frazer and Russell Winfield, Ben Johnson, Benjamin Rigby, Joseph Marlor, Sam Wright, Susie and Orla Dilloway, Sasha Martin, Henry and Monty Edwards, Mick and Cathy Steeples.

Another anniversary event coming up is a quiz night at which the club are wanting anybody who has been associated with it, whether it be playing, coaching or even if their children have been, to come along and enjoy the evening with them – even if they are not wanting to quiz.

Another event later in the year will see club members playing table tennis for 24 hours.