TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club player Lucy rewarded with trophy for weekend’s efforts

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club player Lucy Bridle took on the challenge of two tournaments in two days and came away with a trophy.

The challenge started on Saturday with the Nottingham Sycamore 1* competition in which Lucy, a Year 7 student at the Priory Ruskin Academy, competed in the Cadet Girls and Under-13 Girls categories.

Cliffedale Chandlers members at Belton Park.

After winning three of her four matches in the Cadet Girls event, Lucy finished third after a countback, missing out on a chance to play in the final by a single point.

But she had more success in the Under-13 Girls in which she made the final, winning four of her matches. She unfortunately lost in the fifth set of the final after pulling a muscle in her arm which restricted her ability to hit the ball, but it was a valiant effort and one of which she should be proud.

The second part of the challenge came on Sunday at the same venue in Nottingham, but this time in Sycamore 2* competition where the competitors were of a slightly higher standard.

Lucy once again was competing in the Cadet and Under-13 Girls sections, and after making it out of her group unfortunately she lost at the quarter-final stage to eventual losing finalist Hang Ling Choong, going down 3-0 to the girl from Hong Kong.

But once again she was hampered by the injury picked up the previous day before, forcing Lucy to withdraw from the Under-13s, ending her day prematurely but with plenty of positives to take home.

l Thirty members of Cliffedale Chandlers took on the Belton 5km parkrun last Saturday as part of the club’s 20 events being undertaken this year to celebrate the club’s 20th anniversary.

Young and older members donned their running shoes, many for the first time, with all enjoying the experience and with a few vowing to do more runs in the future. The run took them through the fantastic parkland at Belton House, and thankfully the rain had stopped and the sun shone for the duration of the run.

Adam Harrison, who is a former member of the club, was first home for Chandlers in a time of 19min 7sec, followed by Sasha Martin in 21:07, Matt Leete (22:47) and Benjamin Rigby (22:49).

Helen Rigby was the first of the Chandlers female contingent home in a very credible 32.04, followed by Susie Dilloway (37.27) and Ella Weavers (38.16).

The club are holding more events throughout the rest of year which include a design a T-shirt competition, a ping pong pizza night and a quiz nNight on September 23 which they would like all past and current members, or people who have been associated with the club, to come along to.

More details can be found on the clubs’ Facebook page. Session times can also be found there, open to all ages and abilities.