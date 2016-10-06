TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club players represent the county

Grantham table tennis club Cliffedale Chandlers provided the majority of Cadet players to represent the county of Lincolnshire on day one of the County Championships.

Alexandra Robinson (Walton Girls) and Aalhad Kulkarni (King’s School) were in competiton in Gainsborough for Lincolnshire1 in Division 1B, with Alexandra winning five of her six games and Aalhad winning three of his six helped the team to victories over Cambridgeshire 10-0 and Leicestershire 8-2. The only low point of the day was a 7-3 reverse to a very strong County Durham team.

Pictured from left are Frazer Winfield, Flynn Connolly, Jai Mistry-Moulton Lucy Bridle and Steffi Popa. WAK55FA97Yds7AWphOqP

Meanwhile in Draycott, Derbyshire, a Lincolnshire2 team made up entirely from young players from Cliffedale Chandlers were in action in Division 2B.

With four of the six making their County Cadet debuts it was going to be a tough ask but all rose to the occasion and, although they didn’t all get the results they craved, their performances were a credit to them.

Star debutante was Steffi Popa (Cliffedale Primary) who won three of her eight matches, with fellow first-timers Jai Mistry Moulton (King’s) chipping in with two wins and Lucy Bridle (Cliffedale) one. Other team members Frazer Winfield (West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s) and Flyn Connolly (King’s) also pitched in with the odd win

With a mighty team effort they did, though, gain one big victory against Northamptonshire2, triumphing 6-4. This was after a heavy 10-0 defeat to Northamptonshire1. The victory was the highlight of their day; they went on to lose 8-2 against Cheshire and 10-0 to Yorkshire2.

Day two of the championships is in early December.

l Cliffedale Chandlers hold sessions on a Tuesday and Friday evenings, 7-9pm, and Saturday afternoon 12-2pm and 2-4pm in the Table Tennis Centre at The Meres leisure centre.

All sessions are open to all ages and abilities.

For any information or enquires check out the club’s Facebook page.