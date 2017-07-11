TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club primary school event is still going strong

More than 20 children from seven primary schools took park in the annual Cliffedale Chandlers Herbert Pacey Memorial Trophy, which is now in its 13th year.

It was held at The Meres leisure centre in association with GAPS (Grantham Academy for Primary and Secondary Schools) and Grantham and District Table Tennis.

The event still attracts a large number of entrants from across the town. It is mainly aimed at those players that have just started out in the sport.

There were four main age groups – under-9 boys and girls and under-11 boys and girls – and there were Main and Plate titles to be won.

Results: Under-9 Girls – 1 Phoenix Mason (Isaac Newton School), 1 Courtney Connolly (Cliffedale); Under-9 Boys Main Event – 1 Edward Hobbs (Barrowby), 2 Max Egan (Belmont); Plate – 1 Oliver Athey, 2 Nilesh Prabhakaran (Cliffedale); Under-11 Boys – 1 Joseph Marlor (Allington with Sedgebrook), 2 Jake Crane (Barrowby); Plate – 1 Alex Harris (Denton), 2 James Hobbs (Barrowby); Under-11 Girls Main – 1 Emily Winfield (Huntingtower), 2 Hannah Latter (Cliffedale); Plate – 1 Ella Weavers, 2 Chloe Moore (Cliffedale).

There were also two awards for most improved players on the day, the boys’ being Jack Sumner (Isaac newton,) with Hayley Munnis (Belmont) the winner in the girls’.

Earlier in the week Club members Benjamin Rigby and Gregory Fray competed in the DRET Summer Cup, with Benjamin being victorious in the under-18 Boys event and Gregory finishing runner-up in the under-13 Boys. The club also provided support for the event with Alex Mercer, Peter May, Ashley Willows and Trafford Mason lending a hand to the organisers.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, club member and Grantham College Table Tennis Academy student Matt Leete was undertaking a training camp as a prelude to competing in the Portuguese Open which started this week.

Closer to home, club Cadet player Frazer Winfield took part in the Nottingham Sycamore 1* where he reached the semi-finals in the plate competition of the Cadet aged category and the quarter-finals of the junior plate.

l Cliffedale Chandlers hold sessions at The Meres leisure centre on Tuesdays 7-9pm, Fridays 7-8.30pm, and Saturdays 12-2pm and 2-4pm. The club also has a Facebook page for more information or any queries.