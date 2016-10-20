TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club teams contest league matches

Cliffedale Chandlers Women’s British League Team were in action in Nottingham last weekend and comprised Hannah Winfield, Kris Sumner Jane Ellis and Alexandra Robinson.

They took on five teams over the course of the weekend with Saturday being by far the more successful of the two. The day started with a 6-0 victory over Cippenham, swiftly followed up with 4-2 wins over Byng Hall and Stanek Old Spots.

Cliffedale Chandlers NJL teams are from left, back - Samuel Bailey, Ashley Willows and Ben Johnson; front - Trafford Mason, Diviya Prabu, Viren Panchal and Helen Turley. Q_VEvTgxVUqkKyeH5bZE

Sunday was a tougher day with the last two fixtures of the weekend being against undoubtedly the best two teams in Division Four. The day started off with a 5-1 defeat to Graham Spicer and they suffered the same score in the final tie against MK Vixens.

After those results the team sit in third position with one more weekend of competition to come.

The club’s two National Junior League teams competed in day one of four of the NJL at Wellingborough on Saturday.

The A team found it tough going in Division Two. The team of Ashley Willows, Diviya Prabu and Helen Turley started with a hard 6-0 defeat to St Neots B, followed by a 2-4 reverse to Bedford Modern A and 6-0 loss to WDHA Juniors.

There was a glimmer of hope with a 3-3 draw with Lillington B and the day was rounded off with a 1-5 defeat to home club Westfield A. That result meant they finished the day at the foot of the table. On another given day the results might have been different as all the games were close with only a few points in them, with all three playing well but just missing that little bit of luck.

Meanwhile in Division Three, Chandlers B found the competition slightly easier, starting their campaign off with a 4-2 win over St Neots C, swiftly followed by a 6-0 thumping of Bedford Modern B.

The team of Trafford Mason, Samual Bailey, Viren Panchal and Ben Johnson then suffered their first defeat, 2-4 to Lillington C, followed by a 3-3 draw against the other Lillington team. The day ended with a 4-2 defeat to table toppers Westfield B.

Chandlers B go into the next day of competition in third place, only six points from top spot.

l Cliffedale Chandlers hold sessions on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at The Meres leisure centre. For more information check out the club’s Facebook page.