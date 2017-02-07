TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club teams see plenty of action

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club had teams in action over the past two weekends in three different competitions.

Last weekend, the Cadet teams competed in the National Cadet League in Nottingham. The four teams took to the tables in three different divisions at the Carlton le Willows School in Nottingham in day three of four of the competition; day four is in March.

Chandlers A in Division One got off to a flyer with a 6-3 win over Sycamore Yellow, but the early optimism soon vanished with an 8-1 loss to Sycamore Red and 9-0 to Sycamore Blue, meaning Chandlers A will play the final day in Division Two.

In Division Two, they will face clubmates Chandlers B who beat Chandlers C (4-2), before a 3-3 draw with Sycamore Green and losses to West Bridgford (5-1) and Draycott (4-2) put any hopes of replacing the A team in Division One on hold, but instead give themselves a chance of beating them to the Division Two title.

Chandlers C slipped out of Division Two and into Division Three with losses to the B Team and then going down to Draycott and West Bridgford (4-2), before a 5-1 loss to Sycamore Green but finished with a 3-3 draw with Burton Uxbridge. They now face, among other teams, Chandlers D who suffered three defeats, a draw and a win in Division Three, but it must be noted the D team is made up of some of the youngest and newest members of the club.

This past weekend saw three teams in action, two in Wellingborough as part of the National Junior League, where the A Team found it tough going in Division Two, with the highlight being a 3-3 draw with homeside Westfield A, but that followed four losses. However, it could havee been different if the seven matches that went to five sets had gone the way of the Chandlers juniors.

Meanwhile in Division Three, the B team found it easier going, winning three, drawing one and losing one, the loss coming against Division Three leaders Bedford Modern who were undefeated over the previous two days of competition. The B Team are currently in third position, two points behind second placed Lillington D.

Meanwhile at the University of Huddersfield, the club’s Women’s British League team started the second weekend of play with two 3-3 draws against Byng Hall and Cippenham B.

Saturday’s play ended with a 5-1 defeat to second placed Graham Spicer team. Sunday’s play started with a tough fixture and a 5-1 defeat to the unbeaten division leaders MK Vixens, but the Grantham team regrouped and finished the weekend with another 3-3 draw to secure equal fourth place on points.

l Cliffedale Chandlers hold sessions at the The Meres leisure centre on Tuesdays 7-9pm, Fridays 7-8.30pm, and Saturdays 12-2pm and 2-4pm. Sessions are open to all ages and abilities. For more information or any queries, visit the club Facebook page.