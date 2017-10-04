TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club trio challenge for title

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club Women’s British League team were in action for the first of two weekends of competition.

The team of Susie Dilloway, Hannah Winfield and Jody Cox got Saturday underway with a 3-3 draw against a youthful but strong Burton Uxbridge side, with Hannah (1) and Jody (2) getting the Chandlers wins.

Next up was XLNT Draycott, with the Cliffedale team losing 4-2 (Hannah 1) (Jody 1).

The team put that disappointment behind them to finish the day off with a superb 5-1 win against Cippenham B (Hannah and Jody 2 apiece) (Susie 1).

With that last result on the Saturday, the team started Sunday in buoyant mood and continued where they left off against the other Cippenham ladies’ team, with another stunning 5-1 victory (Hannah and Jody 2) (Susie 1).

Their efforts zapped their energy in the last match in which they still managed a 3-3 draw against Stantek Old Spots, with all three ladies gaining a win apiece.

After the first weekend, the Chandlers trio find themselves in third place, only three points off leaders Burton Uxbridge who lead the way on nine points, so there’s all to play for at the final weekend.

l Cliffedale Chandlers actively encourage people of all ages to give table tennis a go, so if you are aged between one and 100 and fancy trying something new, pop along to any club session. The sessions are held on Tuesdays/Fridays 7-9pm and Saturdays 12-2pm and 2-4pm.