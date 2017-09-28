TABLE TENNIS: Grantham club young leaders trio received bronze awards

Three members of Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club who enrolled on the club’s Young Leader Scheme have received their bronze awards after completing 20 hours of volunteering, mentoring and helping younger members, or representing the club at events in a non-playing role.

Ben Johnson (King’s School), Alexandra Robinson (Walton Girls’) and Benjamin Rigby (Grantham College), who completed their hours by officiating at the recent School Games held in Loughborough, have also been responsible for the leading the way at the club’s Super Saturday 12 till 2pm session, where beginners take the first steps in learning one of the fastest sports in the world.

Their responsibilities have included leading the warm-up and cool downs, or taking small groups on a table and teaching them basic techniques and ball skills, as well as setting up for the sessions.

The aim of the scheme is to give the enrolees the first building block in becoming a Level 1 coach, but also to encourage them to think for themselves and to take the initiative, a skill useful in general everyday life.

The trio have also been involved in organising some of the club’s 20th year anniversary events.

The club’s scheme has drawn a lot of interest from the sport’s governing body, Table Tennis England, who have fully backed the idea.

It is hoped that other members on the scheme will achieve their bronze awards as soon as the majority are not too far away from completing the required 20 hours.

l Cliffedale Chandlers hold sessions on Tuesday and Friday evenings 7-9pm, and Saturdays 12-2pm and 2-4pm.

