TABLE TENNIS: Grantham College student Leete takes comfortable championship singles win

Grantham College and Cliffedale Chandlers player Matthew Leete won the Junior Boys’ Singles in the Tees Active Stockton Four Star Junior Table Tennis Championships, which took place at Thornaby Pavilion.

Top seed Matthew’s victories were by a comfortable margin. He beat Aadil Anand from Kent 3-1 in the quarter-finals, Yorkshire’s Shayan Siraj in straight games in the semi-final, and Cleveland’s Alec Ward 3-1 in the final.

Cliffedale Chandlers National Cadet League teams.

His victory at this competition was on the back of a 28-game unbeaten run which has seen him rise to third in the rankings for Junior boys.

n Last weekend saw Cliffedale Chandlers enter four teams into the National Cadet League this season at a new venue to the club’s cadets of Carlton-le-Willows in Nottingham.

With the A and B teams placed in Division Two and C and D in Division Three, it meant clubmates would be facing each other at some point and in a quirk of fate they wouldn’t have to wait long, as all four faced off against each other in the first fixtures of the day.

Coached by Matthew Leete, whose winning formula rubbed off on his young charges, Chandlers A set the tone for the day with a 4-2 victory over Chandlers B, which in turn was swiftly followed by three 6-0 wins over Corby Smash, West Bridgeford and Sycamore Green, and they rounded the day off with a 5-1 victory over Sycamore Yellow.

After the early set-back against Chandlers A, Chandlers B made amends with a 6-0 defeat of Corby Smash and 4-2 wins over West Bridgford and Sycamore Green, but ended the day drawing 3-3 with Sycamore Yellow.

Meanwhile in Division Three, Chandlers C powered their way to top spot and promotion with three huge victories – 8-1 over Chandlers D, 9-0 against Draycott and finally another 8-1 win over West Bridgford Whites.

Chandlers D recorded a 5-4 win over Draycott after their opening fixture defeat to Chandlers C, but unfortunately finished the day with another 8-1 defeat, this time to West Bridgeford.

So as it stood, Chandlers A topped Division Two and clinched promotion to Division One with 23 points, with Chandlers B second on 19 while, in Division Three, Chandlers C will join the B team in the higher division after topping the table with 25 points. Chandlers D will have another go at gaining promotion on day two of competition this Sunday.