TABLE TENNIS: Grantham College student wins National silver medal

Matt Leete was delighted to scoop the silver medal at the Junior National Cup – a round robin event for the top 10 players in the junior national rankings held at Milton Keynes over the weekend.

The 17-year-old Grantham College student was seeded third for the event and began with four straight victories, but a 4-1 defeat to number seven seed James Smith in his last match of the first day dealt a blow to his medal hopes.

However, Matt bounced back to defeat second seed Luke Savill in a high class match on day two, edging it 4-2 (11-9, 12-10, 4-11, 11-5, 14-16, 12-10).

And despite a 4-1 defeat to top seed and unbeaten champion Tom Jarvis, Matt sealed silver with a 4-1 win over fourth seed Josh Bennett in his final match.

“After I lost to James Smith, I thought I had very little chance of getting into the medals, but then when I pulled myself through against Luke Savill I thought I had a chance again,” said Matt.

“I tried not to think about the outcome and just played each point at a time and it feels good to get silver.”