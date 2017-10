Have your say

Grantham and District Table Tennis League’s new season got underway over the last two weeks.

In Division One, last year’s winners Cranmer A lost their opener to Chandlers A, 6-4 Latest leaders are Newark A who beat BTA 8-2 and Betas 9-1.

Newly promoted BTL were hammered 10-0 by BTA.

New leaders in Division Two are Cranmer B on maximum points, winning their opening matches 10-0.